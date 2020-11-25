Drakeford defends decision to loosen restrictions for Christmas

The First Minister Mark Drakeford has defended his part in the UK's decision to relax coronavirus restrictions over the Christmas period.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain (GMB), Mr Drakeford said he felt the choice was between offering families some limited Christmas freedom or risking a festive "free-for-all".

On Tuesday evening UK ministers met to formally agree on a common approach to Christmas coronavirus restrictions.

He said: "The choice was otherwise to have a free-for-all.

"I think it was very clear to us from the advice we received at the Cobra meeting, but also from what we hear in Wales, that unless we found a formula that allowed people to get together over Christmas, people were very unlikely to be willing to stick to the current level of restrictions that we have here in Wales.

"The choice was between a guided form of meeting over Christmas or people simply making their own solutions."

The agreed UK-wide easing of Christmas coronavirus restrictions includes:

Three households being able to form a bubble over five days; December 23 - December 27

Travel restrictions across the four UK nations to be lifted

Each household bubble being able to meet at home, in outdoor public places and at places of worship

In a joint statement published by the UK government and Devolved Administrations on Tuesday evening, the leaders said that despite the festive loosening of restrictions Christmas would still need to be 'limited and cautious'.

It said: "This cannot be a ‘normal’ Christmas.

"But as we approach the festive period, we have been working closely together to find a way for family and friends to see each other, even if it is for a short time, and recognising that it must be both limited and cautious.

"It is important that everyone respects and abides by the rules of each nation wherever they choose to spend the festive period.

"Where there are any variations in our approach, these will be communicated by each administration accordingly."

Mr Drakeford said he believed that not allowing any limited relaxing of restrictions would in turn have led to more coronavirus infections.

Asked if he accepted that the measures agreed on would result in more people dying, Mr Drakeford responded: "Well the choice was between a guided Christmas or a Christmas in which there was a free-for-all in which there would have been even more risk of coronavirus spreading, even more hospitalisations and even more people at risk of losing their lives."

Discussing the issue of other faiths and religious groups having to forego their own holy, Christmas-equivalent celebrations this year, Mr Drakeford said he hoped they could use the 'opportunity' to get together at Christmas.

He said: "I hope that other faiths will also use this opportunity to be able to organise some gatherings of their own to be able to celebrate their own faiths as well."

