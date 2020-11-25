Forty one deaths in Wales confirmed - second highest since pandemic began

There have been a further forty one deaths in Wales linked to coronavirus - the second highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

Public Health Wales reported 907 more positive cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of people who have had the virus to 74,735.

The place with the most confirmed cases was Cardiff with 116 positive results.

Blaenau Gwent currently has the highest positivity rate in Wales with 16.4% of people tested for coronavirus receiving a positive result.

It comes after the four UK nations agreed the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions which includes:

Three households being able to form a bubble over five days; December 23 - December 27

Travel restrictions across the four UK nations to be lifted

Each household bubble being able to meet at home, in outdoor public places and at places of worship

Public Health Wales are asking people to take responsibility over the festive period following the announcement that rules will be relaxed Credit: PA

Dr Robin Howe from Public Health Wales, said people must take "personal responsibility to limit the spread of the virus" over the festiva period.

“The festive period is important for people across Wales who want to be with loved ones during the holidays, particularly after a very difficult year, but we would remind everyone that we must each continue to take personal responsibility to limit the spread of the virus and protect our loved ones, particularly if they are vulnerable or extremely vulnerable.

"For many, this will mean that it isn’t possible to celebrate Christmas in the way you normally would."