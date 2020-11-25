Police in North Wales are reportedly investigating I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here over concerns non-native wildlife used in the programme may have escaped into the Welsh countryside.

The Guardian newspaper reports that the ITV programme is under police investigation after complaints that cockroaches, maggots, spiders and worms could threaten Welsh wildlife if they have escaped.

I'm a Celebrity uses the creatures in several of its bushtucker trials, in which the celebrity contestants often have to crawl through enclosed spaces full of bugs and often eat them.

The show has defended the use of the wildlife saying that animals used in the trials are only ever released in to a "contained area" and are a "non-invasive" species.

The I'm A Celebrity bosses have defended the use of wildlife for the trials. Credit: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here../ITV

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the matter should be investigated and made a reference to the case of minks in Denmark - which have had to be culled over coronavirus fears - and potential public health concerns.

He told BBC Breakfast: "We worked carefully with the production company to make sure that all the rules are being observed.

"If there have been some infringement then it's right that they are investigated.

"We would be concerned about non-native species being released.

"Viewers will have seen the stories from Denmark recently about mink and coronavirus crossing species.

"We wouldn't want to see non-native species being released here in Wales because of the risks that that could pose to the health of other wildlife but potentially, as in the Danish situation, the risk to human health as well."

Cockroaches and other insects are used on the programme Credit: PA Images

But he added that the programme "has brought the eyes of people outside Wales to Wales".

"Looking ahead to next year, of course, we look forward very much to being able to welcome people back here to Wales."

The Guardian reported that the programme had potentially breached the Wildlife and Countryside Act if it failed to get a licence for the release of the insects.

I'm A Celebrity is being filmed in Wales rather than its usual location in Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A range of insects have been used during the programme's notoriously unpleasant trials which have seen large quantities of bugs dumped on to the celebrities as they take part in challenges.

The programme's spokesman added: "All of the insects used on I'm A Celebrity are non-invasive species.

"They are only ever released in a contained area and collected immediately after filming.

"The bugs are UK-bred and are commercially purchased in the UK for birds and exotic animal feed for pets and zookeepers in normal circumstances.

"Our insects have been donated to local wildlife sanctuaries, trusts and zoos for their exotic animal and bird feed after filming."

Welsh naturalist and BBC Springwatch presenter Iolo Williams raised questions over the programme's use of the creatures.

He tweeted: "As well as the moral issue of using wild animals for entertainment, surely there are huge ecological issues here also."

Celebrities including athlete Sir Mo Farah, TV presenter Vernon Kay and journalist Victoria Derbyshire are among the famous faces taking part in this series of the programme.

Filming is taking place at Gwrych Castle near Abergele, North Wales.