Man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and drug offences

A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and supplying class A drugs after being traced through encrypted messages on his phone.

The 32-year-old was detained by South Wales Police, at the request of the Metropolitan Police, in the Cathays area of Cardiff on Tuesday morning over the drug offences.

He was then further arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and firearms offences, he currently remains in police custody.

The man had been using the encrypted mobile phone messaging platform EncroChat, but was arrested as part of the National Crime Agency's Operation Eternal which looks at crimes being committed using secure phones.

The messaging platform was officially shut down by authorities in June.

We are still following investigative leads and arresting those we believe are breaking the law. Detective Chief Inspector Driss Hayoukane, Metropolitan Police

Detective Chief Inspector Driss Hayoukane, from the Metropolitan Police's specialist crime command, said: “Our pursuit of criminals using encrypted devices to try and hide their illicit activities has not let up.

“Working with colleagues across the United Kingdom, no criminal is beyond the reach of UK law enforcement.”