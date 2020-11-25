The Government must close a "legal loophole" meaning driving offences that occur on private land next to a public road cannot be prosecuted, an MP has said.

Labour MP Gerald Jones said there must be "serious consequences for careless or reckless behaviour" demonstrated by motorists, even when initiated on private land.

The call comes after the case of a child in his Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney constituency who was killed by a runaway vehicle that rolled from a private drive down a hill.

Mr Jones said the case could not be prosecuted under current legislation, so he wants the law changed so that "other families do not face this injustice in future".

Introducing his Driving Offences (Amendment) Bill in the Commons, Mr Jones told MPs that the Road Traffic Act 1988 must be amended to include offences which begin on private land.

He said: "In August 2017 a 22-month-old girl, Pearl Melody Black from my constituency of Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney was tragically killed whilst walking with her father and brother.

"Pearl was killed by an unoccupied vehicle that rode from a private drive in Merthyr Tydfil onto the highway, down a hill, crashing into a wall that subsequently crushed her and injured her father and brother.

"In the months after the incident officers from the Serious Collision Unit of South Wales Police worked tirelessly putting a case together to provide justice for the family.

"In short, all tests concluded that the car was mechanically sound and that it rode because the handbrake was not fully engaged and the automatic transmission was not fully placed into park.

"The case was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service in March 2018 and was worked on by their London office as well as the independent QC hired by the CPS to consult.

"Everyone was hopeful of a conviction under the Death by Dangerous Driving category, and the CPS also looked into other possible options.

"In 2018 however, the CPS stated that they were unable to send the case to court as a glitch in the law states that the vehicle must have started its journey on a public road to make a prosecution under this legislation that is the Road Traffic Act 1988.

"Even though Pearl was killed on a public road, the fact that the vehicle started its descent from a private drive has meant that prosecution was not possible."

Discussing a change in the law, Mr Jones added: "As Gemma and Paul (Pearl's parents) acknowledge, it won't help bring justice for Pearl as legislation is not retrospective, but if this law can be changed to prevent anyone else from suffering this injustice again, it may provide some comfort."

Mr Jones's Driving Offences (Amendment) Bill was listed for a second reading on 15 January 2021, but is unlikely to become law due to a lack of parliamentary time.