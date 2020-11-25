Teenager taken to hospital after suspected stabbing in Cardiff

There is a major police response in two parts of Cardiff after a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital following reports of a stabbing.

Police confirmed that it had issued a Section 60 notice which gives them the power to stop and search anyone in Grangetown and Canton after the 17-year-old was reportedly stabbed at around 10am in the area.

The teenager was taken to the University Hospital of Wales.

The force has also issued a Section 35 dispersal order which allows officers to exclude people from an area for 48 hours.

A police cordon is in place at the junction of Sudcroft Street and Broad Street in the Canton/Leckwith area of Cardiff, close to Fitzalan High School.A separate cordon is in place on Virgil Street in Grangetown, close to Ninian Park Primary School, where there is also a heavy police presence.

An eye-witness said they had seen lots of police coming off the ring road by Leckwith and one was a “territorial support unit”.

Pictures from the scene show police standing guard near a discarded jacket and bag on Virgil Street.An ambulance crew took a patient from the scene this morning to the University Hospital of Wales.Police have said that the victim is 17 years old. His condition is not yet known.