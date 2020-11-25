Tributes paid to Welsh scuba diver who died in motorcycle accident in Mexico

Tributes have been paid to a Welsh scuba diving instructor who has died in a motorcycle accident in Mexico.

Bleddyn James, 38, had moved to the country two years ago to start a new life running dive trips in the Carribbean Sea.

Mr James, who has been described by his loved ones as the "life and soul of the party", died instantly when his motorbike skidded and he collided with a lamppost on Friday, November 20.

The father-of-one, known as Bledd, was originally from Trimsaran in Carmarthenshire. His family said that "he died doing what he loved."

A fundraising page has been set up to help support the family with funeral and repatriation costs. It has raised over £7,000 within four days.

Bleddyn had moved to Mexico to run a scuba-diving school.

The 38-year-old's brother Neil James said that he felt like Bledd had definitely found his "happy place".

"It feels like half of me has gone. Bledd definitely had a happy life in Mexico," Neil said.

He used to be fearful of the ocean but had conquered that to become a scuba diving instructor, and had definitely found a happy place. Neil James, Bleddyn's brother

"He was living in the jungle, he was a proper family man and he loved his only son Kai very much.

"They would go diving together and do motor cross. He was a real character, who loved travel and enjoyed going out.

"He was kind hearted and a true gentleman. He was my brother”.

Neil confirmed that the family are flying out to Mexico for Bleddyn's cremation later this week, but there are issues with travel because the plane is not able to land in the USA. The fundraising page has had a lot of support already, with over 170 donors, and the family have expressed their gratitude for the response they have had since the tragic accident.

“There has been a huge response to the fund-raising already and we are really grateful, and it has passed its initial target, which I think shows the high regard that Bledd was held in," Neil continued.

“But any excess will be put into a trust for Kai. If he wants to follow his father’s dream of diving he can, but it is his decision. It is about creating a memorial for Bledd”.