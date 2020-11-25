Welsh Government to get extra £1.3bn as Rishi Sunak warns of unemployment surge

The Welsh Government will receive an extra £1.3bn in funding as a result of the latest spending review, the Chancellor has announced.

It comes as Rishi Sunak revealed the eye-watering cost of fighting the coronavirus pandemic, with UK borrowing set to hit almost £400 billion, the economy expected to contract by 11% and unemployment predicted to rise to 7.5%.

The chancellor said Britain's "economic emergency has only just begun" and the damage to the economy caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to be "lasting".

Those working in the public sector excluding the NHS will be subject to a pay freeze, but the decision for Wales will be made by ministers in Cardiff Bay.

Mr Sunak said, “Today’s Spending Review underlines our commitment to the people of Wales as we look to the future.

“It provides billions of pounds to fight coronavirus, deliver the peoples’ priorities and drive the UK’s recovery.

“The Treasury is, has been, and will always be the Treasury for the whole of the United Kingdom. And this is a Spending Review for the whole United Kingdom.”

The UK Government said it will give £240m to support farmers, land managers and the rural economy, and £2m to support fisheries in Wales.

Analysis by Work and Economy Correspondent Carole Green

The pubic sector pay freeze announced by Rishi Sunak will be keenly felt in Wales.

One in five Welsh people work in the public sector- everything from teaching assistants, fire fighters to refuse collectors.

The Welsh economy is not quite so reliant on the public sector as it once was.

40,000 jobs in local government in Wales have been axed over the last decade as austerity cuts dug in. However, we are still more reliant on the public sector than most other parts of the UK.

The lowest public sector workers won’t be affected by the pay freeze but will receive an extra £20 a month. Unison, the union representing public sector workers says £5 a week is negligible and these key workers should not be bearing the brunt of the costs of the pandemic - as they are the ones helping to combat it.