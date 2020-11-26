Police have arrested a 25-year-old man after an ambulance was stolen when paramedics were treating a patient at a property in Shotton. Paramedics were helping a patient at a property on Green Lane on November 14 when the ambulance they arrived in was stolen.It was later recovered after being dumped and damaged on Dee View Crescent.Bob Tooby, assistant director of operations at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said the ''extremely irresponsible'' theft placed patient and the public at risk.

"Had the crew needed to access additional emergency equipment from the vehicle, or to urgently convey the patient to hospital, this act could have led to very serious harm. Our services have been extremely busy dealing with winter pressures, alongside the challenges of the pandemic.North Wales Police said the man from Connah's Quay has since been released under investigation.