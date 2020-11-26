Driver charged over Swansea bus crash that killed mother-of-two

A bus driver has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash in Swansea which left a mother-of-two dead.

The bus collided with a bridge on Neath Road in Swansea, leaving the top deck of the bus crumpled and a section of the roof thrown onto the rail line above the bridge.

Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Jing Ren, who was a passenger on the double decker bus, died in hospital from her injuries. She was a visiting academic at Swansea University and described as a "loving wife... and a devoted mother".

An American Olympic gold medallist was among the eight people injured. At least 20 other passengers were led off the X10 bus by emergency services.

64-year-old Eric Vice, of Duvant has now been charged and is due to appear before Swansea Magistrates court on 23 December.