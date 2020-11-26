Five more residents die from Covid following outbreak at Llangollen care home

A care home in north Wales has confirmed that five more residents have died with coronavirus, taking the total for the month of November to 20.

Llangollen Fechan Care Home suffered an outbreak of the virus earlier this month, with a number of residents and staff testing positive.

ITV Wales reported that 15 people at the care home had died within a three week period, with the home saying it had 90 positive cases. Those figures now stand at over 100 cases.

An incident management team, consisting of Denbighshire Council, Public Health Wales and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, has now been set up to try and control the outbreak at the facility. The co-chair of the management team, Nicole Stubbins, said that their thoughts were with those affected by the outbreak.

We are very sad to report these further deaths and are very concerned about a number of residents who are currently very poorly. Nicola Stubbins, Incident Management Team

"We continue to work together closely to monitor the situation and to help the owners and staff to implement the control measures," she said.

“We are very sad to report these further deaths and are very concerned about a number of residents who are currently very poorly.

“Unfortunately, residents who are already vulnerable through their age or pre-existing conditions are more likely to suffer the worst outcomes from this deadly virus and our thoughts are with all of those affected."

First Minister Mark Drakeford said that the Welsh Government was looking at how it could support care homes. Credit: Welsh Government.

First Minister Mark Drakeford had said that the government was looking at what help it could give to all care homes to ensure "all those basic things the care home itself has to take responsibility for are being done in the best possible way".