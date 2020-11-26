Report by James Crichton-Smith

A domestic abuse survivor is urging women to ''be strong'' and ''stand up for themselves'', as part of White Ribbon day to end violence against women.

She says she became a ''prisoner'' of her then boyfriend when she became pregnant.

''From the time I became pregnant, I became a prisoner. He had control of my phone, control of my money. I couldn't drive anywhere, I couldn't see my friends. I wasn't allowed to speak to them unless he was there.''

Her priority was her unborn baby, which left her in a difficult position.

''The more I stood up to him he would hit me - I would be on the floor crying. I had to protect my baby. So when he beat me I would curl up in a ball, make sure the baby was protected.''

''I would cry and scream. When you're in that position you think about doing things, you think about jumping out of the window. It's not so simple.''

She says her ex-boyfriend would control her phone interactions. Credit: ITV Wales

The first national lockdown saw a spike in domestic abuse cases in England and Wales, with one in five offences recorded by police related to domestic violence.

More than a quarter of a million crimes were flagged as domestic abuse-related between March and June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed.

After suffering a broken arm, she knew she had to leave in order to save her own life and called her brother for help.

''I knew I had to get out and if I didn't, he would kill me.''

Now she wants victims of domestic abuse to find the strength to ''stand up for themselves'', and know that there is help out there.

White Ribbon day aims to raise awareness of domestic abuse. Credit: ITV Wales

''He had no right to do that to me, no man has that right to do that to a woman, that is not acceptable and as women we have to stand up for ourselves and show them we are strong. I want women to know police are they, they will help you.''

White Ribbon Day aims to raise awareness of the United Nation's International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, highlighting the need to raise awareness and work towards ending male violence towards women.

If any of these issues have affected you, here's how you can get help and advice: