Plans for M4 relief road alternative to be revealed

Plans for how to tackle congestion along the M4 near Newport will be set out later today after the idea of a relief road was scrapped by Welsh Government last year.

A report by the South East Wales Transport Commission (SEWTC) will be published, setting out final recommendations on how to improve the situation.

It is expected to advise that more rail stations should be created, east and west of Newport, along with a range of other measures.

The SEWTC have previously suggested charging motorists for using the M4 could be one way to help solve traffic problems along the road. They have also recommended improvements to public transport.

The specially set-up commission was told not to consider another motorway as one of the options.

Proposals for a second road, south of Newport and parallel to the existing M4 motorway between certain junctions, were ditched by Mark Drakeford in June 2019.

He said he did not see a ''compelling case in the public interest'' for the scheme, citing environmental concerns and a "substantial adverse impact on the Gwent Levels".

Despite the idea of a second road being shelved, the UK Government have revived the concept in recent months.

Boris Johnson told ITV Wales that that a relief road would "certainly be one of the things" he looks to "take forward."

Road building in Wales is the responsibility of ministers in Cardiff but the Prime Minister has also repeatedly said that he would try to find a way to bring back the project.