Police in Cardiff given lockdown powers to help stop weekend visitors

Police in Cardiff have been granted powers to perform random vehicle stops this weekend in an effort to stop people from outside Wales travelling into its capital.

The move follows concerns that groups of people from locked-down areas of the UK where pubs and bars are closed helped pack out Cardiff city centre's streets last weekend.

South Wales Police said the random vehicle checks would come alongside an increase in the numbers of officers on duty between 9am on Friday and 5pm on Sunday.

Anyone found in breach of coronavirus legislation will face being fined and given a direction to leave the city and return home.

This weekend is the final one of England's lockdown, which ends on December 2 and requires pubs and restaurants to remain closed and people to avoid travel unless for a reasonable excuse including work or education.

In Scotland alcohol sales are banned for areas in Tier 3, while pubs, bars and restaurants must remain shut for areas in Tier 4.

People from high risk areas outside Wales are prohibited from travelling into the country under Welsh Government rules.

Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan Superintendent Jason Rees said: "The past few months have been difficult for us all, and with the rules having relaxed slightly, non-essential business reopening and Christmas just around the corner, it's understandable that people will want to get out and about and enjoy all our city has to offer.

"The vast majority are doing so with caution and within the confines of the existing regulations, but those not adhering to the rules are continuing to put others at increased risk.

"We are anticipating another busy weekend in our city centre, and while we will continue to adopt the policing style we have throughout the pandemic - working with the public to encourage voluntary compliance - we are committed to enforcing where blatant and flagrant breaches occur."