Article by ITV Wales journalist and weather presenter Kelsey Redmore

On this week in November 2010, Wales was covered in a blanket of snow and ice, with the wintry conditions lasting well into December that year.

It was the UK's coldest November spell since 1993, with the snow and freezing conditions caused by a 'Beast from the East' - cold and wintry conditions caused by easterly winds from the near continent.

The snowfall in Wales in November 2010 caused schools to close, lengthy tailbacks and traffic and blizzard-like conditions.

Temperatures recorded in Wales on 28 November 2010:

-12.9°C in Llysdinam, Powys

-11°C in Capel Curig, Conwy

-9°C in Trawsgoed, Ceredigion

-8°C in Hawarden, Flintshire

Whilst temperatures this week haven't been as cold as those in November a decade ago, it has been pretty chilly this week with widespread frost across the country.

-3.1°C Overnight temperature recorded in Sennybridge on Thursday 26 November 2020

A cold front that tracked its way across the UK yesterday has brought in some fresher and cooler air behind it, with high pressure dominating our weather keeping things settled and on the chilly side with clear skies overnight.

Fog patches have also been forming where we have clear skies and light winds. The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' weather warning for fog which will impact eastern parts of Wales from Thursday evening to Friday afternoon.

Here are some of your frosty and foggy pictures from this week:

This beautiful misty sunrise was captured in Pencader, Carmarthenshire. Credit: @CDphotography0

There was some frost on the ground surrounding the moat at Caerphilly Castle. Credit: @AlicesMumandDad