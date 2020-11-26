An 18-year-old student was found in collapsed in the doorway of her university halls of residence after taking ketamine, an inquest has heard.Law student Megan Pollitt - was described as "full of dreams and aspirations" when she moved 140 miles to study at Cardiff University.But Megan who had a "beautiful bright smile" collapsed at her halls of residence and died four days later in hospital.An inquest held at Pontypridd heard Megan told friends she had taken the party drug ketamine before she was found in a doorway by flatmates.Coroner's officer Emma Mathias said: "Megan Pollitt was a student at Cardiff University living in university accommodation."She was found by her housemates in the doorway collapsed."She was conveyed to University Hospital Wales but passed away on November 16."She had earlier told her friends that she had taken ketamine.Senior Coroner for South Wales Central, Graeme Hughes said: "There is reason to suspect that Megan Pollitt's death was related to possible drug overdose or toxicity."

Her family, from Rugby, Warwickshire, paid tribute to the teenager.In a statement, they said: “Meg dedicated her time to everyone around her and was always there for others."She had recently started studying law in Cardiff and was full of dreams and aspirations.“Having moved away Meg still enjoyed close contact with family and friends, sharing stories and laughter through visits and calls.“We will miss her beautiful bright smile and positive energy that would lift the spirits of anyone.“Meg loved the outdoor space, particularly hiking with her Dad and her dog. She had recently climbed Snowdon and reached the summit.“Meg also loved reading the classics, watching Anime and listening to music as well as supporting the Wasps rugby team.“Meg will be missed and forever loved by her Mum and Dad, sister, grandparents and friends.”Detectives are investigating whether Meg's collapse is linked to the death of a 25-year-old man who died just days later.A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said officers were called to Tongwynlais, Cardiff, at around 12.15am on Sunday.The spokeswoman said: "There is nothing at this stage to suggest they are connected but detectives are keeping an open mind and investigating the possibility that the drug Ketamine might be a factor."Detective Chief Inspector Tom Moore, added: “Two families have been left devastated by these tragic events over the weekend and they are being supported by officers as we continue with our enquiries."SWP detectives are working hard to establish the exact circumstances and would appeal for anyone with information to please contact us."Eight people have since been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and one, Richard Rees, 31, has been charged in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine, and possession of cannabis.A full inquest into Megan's death will be held in January 2022.