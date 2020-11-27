A drink driver who hit and killed a nurse outside of Wrexham Maelor Hospital has been jailed for seven years and six months.

Kieron Paul Davies, of Plas Dur in Pentre Broughton, admitted to causing the death of Wilbert Catalan Llobrera by dangerous driving after hitting him outside of his place of work on October 22.

The 32-year-old also pleaded guilty to driving whilst uninsured, driving whilst disqualified and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Davies was given his jail sentence at Mold Crown Court on Friday. He was also disqualified from driving for eight years and nine months.

Wilbert Catalanllobrera was hit outside of the hospital and died at the scene.

Emergency services tried in vain to save the life of the 46-year-old nurse after he was hit by Davies' Vauxhall Astra, but he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the incident.Following his death, a memorial fund was set up to support his family - and in the space of three days, it had raised over £13,000.

One of the organisers of the fundraiser, Elinor Smith, paid tribute to the "kind and caring" husband and father-of-one.

"Our kind and caring Wilbert sadly passed away," she said.

"He was a devoted husband and proud dad to his daughter, who has been left devastated by his passing.

"Wilbert was always full of life and so caring to his family, friends, colleagues and patients. He will be sadly missed by all.”A colleague of Wilbert's at the hospital, Professor Iqbal Shergill, described him as an "exceptional nurse" who was "well-liked by all".

Wil was an exceptional theatre nurse, proactive for urology, very well-liked by all the team, and had excellent communication skills. Professor Iqbal Shergill, Wrexham Maelor Hospital

“We had a great future ahead of us, and his loss will be a loss to urology patients in Wrexham long term," he continued.

“During the current Covid-19 crisis, he was instrumental in helping us keep urological operative services up and running, and was scheduled to embrace the introduction of new technology treatment for prostate cancer in the Maelor shortly.“We will all celebrate his love for urology operating and forever remember our little ‘Bro’!“God bless Wil and god bless his family.”

The nurse was hit and killed outside of Wrexham Maelor Hospital in October.

Gareth Robinson, acute site director for Wrexham Maelor Hospital, added: “On behalf of all the staff at the hospital, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to Wilbert’s family.

“Wilbert was a valued member of the team and was highly regarded amongst his colleagues.

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of a much loved member of staff.”