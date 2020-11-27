First coronavirus vaccination test sites confirmed in Cardiff

Three mass vaccination sites have been confirmed for the Cardiff area, with one expected to open as early as next month, the health board has confirmed.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board has revealed centres would be set up at Cardiff and Vale Therapy Centre in Splott, Pentwyn Leisure Centre and Holm View Leisure Centre in Barry.

The centre in Splott is expected to open in December, with a January date more likely for the Pentwyn and Barry centres.

Around 265,000 people across the health board will be eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination, with the mass programme estimated to take 9-12 months to be delivered completely.

The health board also confirmed that social care workers and care homes will be prioritised in the early stages of the vaccination programme, with the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) identifying them as one of the most vulnerable groups.

The mass vaccination programme is expected to take 9-12 months to complete. Credit: PA Images

The news of vaccinations has been cautiously welcomed by experts in Wales but Fiona Kinghorn, Director of Public Health at Cardiff and Vale UHB, said that the organisation was readily planning for the wide roll-out later this year.

Covid-19 has been a big part of our lives over the last year and this is promising news that we are now in a position to deliver a vaccination when it becomes available. Fiona Kinghorn, Cardiff and Vale UHB

“A lot of work has been going on behind the scenes to identify suitable venues, recruit staff, set up a booking line and implement processes for the storage and transportation of the vaccination to get us ready to protect the population of Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan," she said.

“While the vaccination programme will take time, it is important that we all still adhere to the Welsh Government and Public Health Wales guidance."

Wales' health minister Vaughan Gething has previously not ruled out making the vaccine mandatory across the country as a way to control the virus.

The minister said that the Welsh Government were considering a range of options for delivering the vaccine, with mandating a vaccination at the ''more extreme end'' of those options.