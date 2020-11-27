Mass coronavirus testing to be rolled out in lower Cynon Valley

Everyone living or working in the lower Cynon Valley will be offered a coronavirus swab, as the area becomes the second in Wales to introduce mass testing.

Repeat coronavirus testing will be open to all residents and workers without symptoms, between Saturday 5 December and Sunday 20 December.

The area has seen some of the highest coronavirus cases per 100,000 in recent weeks, and the hope is that finding people who have no symptoms but test positive will help reduce transmission.

It follows the introduction of a similar scheme in Merthyr Tydfil last week.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: "I’m pleased we are now able to extend the mass testing programme to the lower Cynon Valley.

“As the Merthyr Tydfil pilot has shown, mass testing is providing us with a greater understanding of prevalence within the community and how many people have coronavirus. It’s also identifying how many people within the community are asymptomatic.

"Coronavirus has not gone away and we all need to work together to tackle this deadly virus. I want to thank everyone in Merthyr Tydfil who has made the pilot project a success and I would encourage the people of lower Cynon Valley to get tested.”

People living in mass testing are encouraged to take part in the programme to help curb coronavirus. Credit: PA Images

The areas in lower Cynon Valley covered by the mass testing pilot are:

Abercynon

Mountain Ash East

Mountain Ash West

Penrhiwceiber

Aberaman South

The two main test centre locations are Cynon Valley Indoor Bowls Centre, Mountain Ash and Abercynon Sports Centre. Further sites will be announced in the coming days.

The test can provide a result in under 30 minutes. Anyone who is asymptomatic but tests positive will be asked to return home immediately to self-isolate.Anyone with coronavirus symptoms should book a test online or call 119 to attend an existing testing site.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council leader Andrew Morgan said: “[Mass testing] is an integral part of our fight against the virus, as it gives us a greater understanding of the prevalence and level of transmission within our communities.

“It is now important that we identify and isolate those who are asymptomatic within our communities to break those chains of transmission as cases are now starting to rise again.”

Public Health Wales said that people who engage with the mass testing programme will play a major role in protecting others in the community.

Read more: