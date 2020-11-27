Money from thin air: Bottles of Snowdonia air selling for £25 online

A company is selling bottles of 'crisp, clean' Snowdonia air to homesick people unable to get back to the region because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although it sounds peculiar to some, sales of fresh air have taken off in recent years, with the air 'harvested' by farmers who put bottles in special nets and run through fields.

For £25, customers will receive a corked 500ml bottle of air from the popular beauty spot, which the company claims gives the user "weeks or months of use".

One buyer who left a review on the company's website was from the Indonesian island of Bali.

The bottles of air are available on the company's website.

He said: "Bali is quite a humid climate and the wet heat can become too much at times. It makes me miss home as there is nothing quite like the Welsh countryside.“Who would’ve thought you can get a bit of Snowdonia in Bali?”

Bottled or jarred air is particularly popular in the Far East, with people buying fresh air because of the number of heavily-polluted cities.

A quick search online reveals different types of air available to buy from all over the world, from the Scottish Highlands to Canada.

More niche options include air from the London Underground and a Norfolk fish and chip shop.

We know from published research that our sense of smell is very evocative when it comes to emotions.‏ Company spokesperson

Another company sells bottles of fresh air to raise awareness of the impact of global air pollution.

Each jar costs around £95, with profits being reinvested to help fund breathing masks.

Some firms sell thousands of bottles of air each month for upwards of £120.