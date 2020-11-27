Extra staff are to be deployed at railway stations this weekend following a rise in anti-social behaviour.

Transport for Wales said they have seen passenger numbers increase in recent weeks after the fire-break finished and this has also meant an increase in unacceptable behaviour.

Last weekend, more than 200 people were refused travel for not wearing a face covering, anti-social behaviour or for being unfit to travel.

More than 2,000 people across the network had to be asked to put on a face covering, which is a legal requirement on all public transport in Wales.

This weekend is expected to be busy for rail staff as shoppers travel into cities and towns to take advantage of Black Friday sales and rugby fans head to pubs to watch Wales take on England on Saturday.

Police in Cardiff have been given extra powers to perform random vehicle stops because of a concern that people in England, who are in lockdown, will also travel into the Welsh capital.

Transport for Wales and British Transport Police are urging people to plan ahead and check travel advice to avoid busy periods.

Leyton Powell, Transport for Wales safety and assurance director said: "As passenger numbers have grown in recent weeks, unfortunately we've also seen a small rise in anti-social behaviour and people failing to comply with the rules around face coverings.

"We want to reassure our customers we have deployed extra staff on trains and stations, especially on weekends, helping to keep everyone using our network safe.

"As we enter the Christmas period we are introducing even further measures to help people who may be unable to travel as a result of excess alcohol. This includes respite for vulnerable people, staff able to offer water and the use of rest areas until they are safe to travel."

British Transport Police Chief Inspector, Jon Cooze, urged people "to continue to act responsibly" by following the guidance and complying with the requirement to wear face coverings.