A second teenager has been arrested after a boy was stabbed in Cardiff on Wednesday morning.

A 17-year-old boy from Grangetown was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of violent disorder and assault following the incident.

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy was also arrested in connection with the incident.

The stabbing happened at around 10am in the Canton area of the city. A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with injuries said to be non life-threatening.

It comes after the arrests of seven teenagers last weekend following a suspected stabbing attack in the city centre. Police said that incident involved two groups of teenagers from the Grangetown and Rumney areas of Cardiff.

Following Wednesday's incident, police said the two incidents are not "random attacks" and they involve groups of teenage boys "targeting each other".

Police are appealing for any CCTV or dash-cam footage from between 9:15am and 10:15am on Wednesday, in the area of Sudcroft Street. Credit: ITV Wales

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said enquiries and searches are ongoing in the Canton, Riverside and Grangetown areas of the city.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage recorded between 9:15am and 10:15am on Wednesday, November 25, in the area of Sudcroft Street, Sloper Road, Virgil Street, Broad Street and Sanatorium Road to make contact.

Detective Superintendent Esyr Jones said: "Again, we ask families and community elders to speak to their children about the dangers of knife crime and to contact us if they suspect their child was involved in this, or any other knife crime, incident.“Taking these steps could save a life.”

In response to the recent violent events, police officers will be engaging with members of the public as part of a wider campaign to help divert young people away from serious violence and knife crime.

They will be visiting families to offer support and holding meetings with community leaders.