Talks are set to continue over the weekend as government ministers discuss what stricter rules should be introduced for Wales in the run-up to Christmas.

While the regulations around social gatherings will be relaxed for five days over the festive period, it is expected that tougher measures will be introduced before then.

Any new measures will be Wales-wide, unlike the tier system in England.

However the new, imminent rules for Wales could be similar to the toughest restrictions set to come into force over the border in England next Wednesday.

That means hospitality businesses could be forced to close early or to shut completely and only provide takeaway and delivery.

Any new measures for Wales could be announced as early as next week, coming into effect by the Friday.

The Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart, has written a letter to the First Minister, urging him to consider adopting a "regionally-differentiated, tiered approach" - like in England.

He argues that a tiered system in Wales would "target restrictions more precisely...and result in better implementation of UK Government support packages".

Current rules mean that people in Wales are asked to stay out of each other’s homes, except in very limited circumstances, and to limit the times they leave their home, and the distance they travel.

A 17-day fire-break lockdown in Wales ended on November 9 and First Minister Mark Drakeford said that the restrictions had succeeded in bringing down national coronavirus rates.

Welsh Government had previously stated that the aim of the fire-break period was to ensure no further tough restrictions were needed before Christmas. However, this was before Christmas relaxations had been decided.

All four governments of the UK have agreed on a common approach to the festive season, where three households are allowed to mix over five days as part of a 'Christmas bubble'.

Looking ahead to the festive period, Mr Drakeford said people should "think carefully" about who they meet and how far they travel over Christmas and use the temporary relaxation of restrictions "sensibly and responsibly".