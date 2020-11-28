Cardiff bars to use metal detectors after city centre stabbings

Metal detectors will be used at some venues in Cardiff this weekend after three people suffered stab wounds during a bout of "violent disorder" in the city last Saturday.

The incident happened on Queen Street with police receiving multiple reports of a violent incident at around 9.50pm.

A total of six people were taken to hospital with various injuries, including stab wounds and head injuries.

There will also be more police patrolling the city, with officers using screening devices outside some city centre premises in a bid to deter anyone considering carrying a weapon.

The move follows another stabbing in the Canton area of the city on Wednesday, which saw a 17-year-old boy taken to hospital with injuries said to be non life-threatening.

Police have described the incidents at the weekend and mid-week as "not random attacks", but groups of local teenage boys targeting each other.

There will be an increased police presence in Cardiff city centre following the incident last weekend. Credit: PA Images

Detective Superintendent Esyr Jones said: “There will be a very visible police presence across the city this weekend and screening devices will be present outside some city centre premises to help maintain a safe environment, reassure the public and deter anyone thinking of carrying a weapon.“I want to reemphasise that Wednesday’s stabbing and Saturday’s violent disorder in the city centre are not random attacks, they involve groups of local teenage boys targeting each other and we appeal to the community for information.“Again, we ask families and community elders to speak to their children about the dangers of knife crime and to contact South Wales Police if they suspect their child was involved in this, or any other knife crime, incident. Taking these steps could save a life.”

Seven teenagers were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after the suspected stabbing attacks on Saturday night.

The boys - all aged 16 and 17 - have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday, with a 17-year-old boy from Grangetown also arrested on Thursday.

As part of the wider investigation into recent events, families are being visited and offered support to help divert young people away from serious violence and knife crimeMeetings have also been held with community leaders.Det Supt Jones added: “I would like to thank the 40-plus representatives who attended last night’s virtual community meeting. Attendees were constructive and caring about the situation, and it is vital we all work together to prevent further violence.”Four people were stop searched as a result of a section 60 notice in the Canton and Grangetown areas on Wednesday and Thursday.

Police in Cardiff have also been granted powers to perform random vehicle stops this weekend in an effort to stop people from outside Wales travelling into its capital.

The move follows concerns that groups of people from locked-down areas of the UK, where pubs and bars are closed, helped fill the streets of Cardiff city centre last weekend.