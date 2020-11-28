Hollie Arnold has become the first contestant to be eliminated from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Paralympic gold medallist left the campsite at Gwrych Castle after receiving the least public votes on Friday night.

The 26-year-old, who represented Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, admitted she had feared she would be first to go.

In her exit interview, she told Ant and Dec: "I was so nervous. I had a feeling it might be me.

"I am slightly superstitious - when you guys were saying the names I was thinking, 'It's going to be me'.

"But honestly I love everybody in there and I love what their values are and what they mean to me. And I will never ever forget this experience, ever."

Speaking about her overall experience on the show, Hollie added: "I feel like I never really knew what to expect so it was just like go in there and try and enjoy every single moment of it.

"It was a crazy experience for me."

Arnold joked she would even miss "that horrible hard bed", and tipped BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North as the eventual winner, describing him as "so lovely".

Hollie completed a trial earlier in the week, securing four meals. She also took part in a Castle Coin challenge, hoping to win some Welsh cakes, but was left empty-handed when her campmates answered the quiz question wrong.

Hollie is the first ever contestant on the show to have a physical disability. But her parents have told ITV Wales “it's her ability - not her disability - that defines her”.

Hollie won gold in the F46 javelin at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Credit: PA Images

The women’s javelin (F46) world-record holder moved to south Wales at 16 years old for the training and coaching facilities. She studied at Ystrad Mynach College and then went on to train at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

The athlete previously said that Wales was like "a second home" to her after living in the country for over six years.

Hollie’s boyfriend and fellow athlete, Josh Morgan, is also a coach at the Welsh national table tennis team.

Josh, who lives in Swansea, has also won the Junior Sports Personality of the Year for Wales in the Disability Sports Events awards.

Hollie told Ant and Dec she was “devastated” to be leaving the castle but that she feels she has made “friends for life” in her fellow celebrity campmates.

The final of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2020 will air at 9pm on Friday 4 December.