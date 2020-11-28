Driver arrested after pedestrian, 72, killed in Cwmbran crash

A man has been arrested following a fatal car crash involving a 72-year-old pedestrian in Cwmbran.

The collision took place at the pedestrian crossing on Llywelyn Road near to the junction of Woodside Road shortly before 7pm on Friday.

The pedestrian, a 72-year-old woman from Cwmbran, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, but died from her injuries.

Her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 27-year-old man from Cwmbran was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses, and a spokesperson said: "Any motorists who may have any dash-cam footage of Llywelyn Road near to the junction with Woodside Road at the time of the collision is also asked to contact us.

"We would also appeal to businesses along Llywelyn Road to please check their CCTV at the time of the collision.

"Anybody with any information can contact us on 101, quoting reference number 2000432427. You can also contact us via direct message on Facebook or Twitter."