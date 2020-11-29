Further 16 people die with coronavirus as more than 1,000 test positive in Wales

More than 1,000 people have tested positive with coronavirus in Wales in the last 24 hours, according to Public Health Wales figures.

A further 16 people have also died with the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in Wales to 2,539.

Neath Port Talbot saw the highest number of new cases out of 1,004 across the country, with 142. It also has more than 99 cases per 100,000 - the highest rate anywhere in Wales.

Neighbouring Swansea has seen the second highest number of new cases - 131 - while Cardiff identified 88.

The lowest number of new cases was identified in Denbighshire, where just 10 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The First Minister is expected to set out the latest Covid regulations on Monday. Credit: PA Images

The rising cases come ahead of new restrictions on pubs, bars and restaurants in Wales in the run-up to Christmas.

The First Minister is expected to set out the latest regulations on Monday, including the closure of cinemas, bowling alleys and other indoor entertainment venues.

In the UK overall, a further 215 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, bringing the total to more than 58,245.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies for deaths where coronavirus has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 73,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

As of Sunday, a further 12,155 positive coronavirus cases were recorded, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 1,617,327.