Johnny Williams urges Wales fans to have patience after latest defeat

Wales centre Johnny Williams has urged fans to have patience after suffering another defeat on Saturday.

The 24-13 Autumn Nations Cup loss to England was Wales' seventh defeat in nine Tests since Wayne Pivac succeeded Warren Gatland last year.

But it was one of their better performances in what has been a challenging tournament, with try-scoring Scarlets centre Williams standing out on his second Test match appearance.

Their campaign ends with a play-off game against Italy next weekend - just nine weeks before their opening Guinness Six Nations encounter against Ireland.

Following their defeat, Williams said: "I know fans have been going nuts and stuff, but just keep your patience with us. We will keep building.

"We are building for 2023 (World Cup), and there is definitely a good mix of youth and experience.

"It was a big improvement. We have made up a lot of ground, and we will keep moving forward.

"Of course we are not happy with the scoreline, but we are happy with how we are building."

We are just going to get better and better. Johnny Williams, Wales centre

William's impressive performance came just 10 months after he returned to professional rugby, following a testicular cancer diagnosis in 2019 and subsequent chemotherapy treatment.

"If you had told me at the time that in 18 months I would be starting against England and getting my first try, I wouldn't have believed you. I am grateful for that," he said.

"Imagine if there had been 80,000 at the Principality Stadium going mad. But it was still surreal knowing that my family were celebrating at home and going mad."

At the end of a difficult 2020 for Wales, Pivac said: "We are learning about the guys that are available, but there were five British and Irish Lions unavailable (against England), and a number of other players that have been at the forefront of the selectors' minds that are unavailable.

"Regardless of the team that we put out (against Italy), we want to finish on a high and get a result."