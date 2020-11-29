Two men arrested after 19-year-old badly injured in 'serious assault' in Swansea

Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old was seriously injured with a puncture wound during an alleged assault in Swansea.

Police were called to Cromwell Street at around 12.30 on Sunday morning following reports of a serious assault at a property.

Officers said the 19 year-old man sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

A knife has been recovered by officers investigating the incident.

A 27-year-old and 45-year-old have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in police custody. It is believed those involved are known to each other.

It is also understood that there were a number of people at the address during the incident.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Anybody who has information about what happened who has not yet spoken to officers is urged to make contact by calling 101 immediately and give reference *433958.

"Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."