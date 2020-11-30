A vaccine against coronavirus could be in Wales "as early as next week", the chief medical officer for Wales has told ITV News.

The UK Government said it has secured access to 100 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab and 40 million of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

If approved, a vaccine could be rolled out from next month, starting with the most vulnerable.

There are currently three big contenders which have proved to be highly effective and at the forefront of the race.

The chief medical officer for Wales said we could see 'some semblance of normality' by the middle of next year Credit: PA

The Pfizer/BioNTech candidate is 95% effective and has passed its safety checks, according to data from the firm, interim trial results for Moderna's jab have suggested it may be 94.5% effective against Covid-19 and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine could be up to 90% effective.

Before the vaccines are rolled out nationally, they need to go before the regulatory body - the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The MHRA confirmed on Monday it had received the necessary data to progress their review into whether the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine meets the required standards.

Dr Frank Atherton spoke to ITV Wales' National Correspondent Rob Osborne for Sharp End and said they hope to have the vaccine available "very soon".

"There some candidate vaccines which we hope will be available very soon and the UK Government has made enormous purchase orders of the three vaccines.

"We would hope to have those quite soon in small quantities - possibly before Christmas and even as soon as this this week or next week in some small amounts."

He did warn that the winter period is still going to be challenging and urged people to adhere to the current coronavirus restrictions "to get through".

"I don't think we are going to get a sufficient quantity to vaccine the whole of the population into well into next year if I am realistic.

"It does mean we have to get through winter using things we know are effective - social distancing, hand hygiene, keeping ourselves safe.

"If we can get through the winter and if the vaccine delivers as they are promising, then we can get to some semblance of normality towards the middle to end of next year."

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the vaccine "could be the salvation for humanity" during a visit to a medicine manufacturer in north Wales.

"It is very exciting and moving moment and I congratulate everyone involved. We are the Pfizer vaccine and Oxford will get approved in the course of the coming days and weeks. We can't overdo it - we can't let our optimism run away with us, but we have every reason now to be hopeful that the vaccines will help turn the tide against the disease."

During Monday's press conference where the First Minister announced a new wave of restrictions for the hospitality industry in the lead up to Christmas, Mark Drakeford said the NHS carried out a "large and successful test" of "all the practical things" once a vaccine is given the go-ahead.

"That could be as early as this week and we will be ready for it."