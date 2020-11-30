I'm a Celeb superfan pays his own tribute to the show...with an Ant and Dec Gwrych Castle tattoo
An I'm a Celebrity superfan from Rhyl has taken his love for the show to new levels with an Ant and Dec tattoo.
Phil Norval, a 47-year-old self-confessed tattoo fanatic, got the distinctive inkwork done at a studio in Abergele.
It took between two and three hours to complete the tattoo, which neatly paints a picture of Ant and Dec above Gwrych Castle.
Phil has a range of colourful tattoos stretching from ET to the Lion King and Finding Nemo.
On his I'm a Celeb-inspired artwork, he said it was 'painful' but that it felt like the right time.
He said: "I've always been a big fan of Ant and Dec and I love all their shows so I was really excited to hear I'm a Celebrity was coming to North Wales.
"I thought I may as well get a tattoo to mark the occasion as it might never happen again.
"I spoke to my nephew, Mike about having something done and he came up with a design for me.
"I had it done on the back of my leg - it was probably one of the most painful ones in the middle of my thigh."
He added: "I am covered in tattoos, I've got around 20 of them including ET and Finding Nemo but this one is probably the most random - it's totally different.
"I'm really pleased with it but no one knows about it yet.
"I'm hoping Ant and Dec get to hear about it."
On his favourites, Phil said: "I'm not just saying this because the show is being filmed in North Wales but I genuinely think this is the best series yet.
"The campmates are a great bunch. I really want Jordan North to win.
