An I'm a Celebrity superfan from Rhyl has taken his love for the show to new levels with an Ant and Dec tattoo.

Phil Norval, a 47-year-old self-confessed tattoo fanatic, got the distinctive inkwork done at a studio in Abergele.

It took between two and three hours to complete the tattoo, which neatly paints a picture of Ant and Dec above Gwrych Castle.

The tattoo shows clearly depicts Ant and Dec above Gwrych Castle Credit: Daily Post Wales

Phil has a range of colourful tattoos stretching from ET to the Lion King and Finding Nemo.

On his I'm a Celeb-inspired artwork, he said it was 'painful' but that it felt like the right time.

He said: "I've always been a big fan of Ant and Dec and I love all their shows so I was really excited to hear I'm a Celebrity was coming to North Wales.

"I thought I may as well get a tattoo to mark the occasion as it might never happen again.

"I spoke to my nephew, Mike about having something done and he came up with a design for me.

"I had it done on the back of my leg - it was probably one of the most painful ones in the middle of my thigh."

He added: "I am covered in tattoos, I've got around 20 of them including ET and Finding Nemo but this one is probably the most random - it's totally different.

"I'm really pleased with it but no one knows about it yet.

"I'm hoping Ant and Dec get to hear about it."

Phil has several tattoos including a neat work of ET Credit: Daily Post Wales

On his favourites, Phil said: "I'm not just saying this because the show is being filmed in North Wales but I genuinely think this is the best series yet.

"The campmates are a great bunch. I really want Jordan North to win.

Read more: