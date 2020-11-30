The first campmate to leave the I'm A Celebrity castle Hollie Arnold has told ITV News that she "couldn’t have wished for a better experience" in the castle.

Speaking to ITV Wales, the Paralympian said that she "really did not want to leave" but is trying to get her head around being back in the world with her family and friends.

"I found a lot more resilience and strength than I thought I had," she said.

"I am proud of myself, every single experience and every day I took something away from it.

"I have these amazing memories and they will never leave me, I wasn't ready to say goodbye to the people in there but I couldn't have wished for a better experience."

The 26-year-old four-time Paralympic champion spent a total of twelve days sleeping rough in the grounds of Gwrych Castle in north Wales with her other celebrity campmates.

"I don't really see myself as an inspiration but it would make me feel incredibly happy if maybe I have had a slight impact on somebody who has seen me get on with things," she continued.

She was born without her left forearm and became the first visibly disabled person to take part in the series which is in its 20th year.

Arnold was born in Grimsby but is now living and training in Loughborough.

Hollie moved to south Wales at a young age to get the best training and coaching facilities. She studied at Ystrad Mynach College and then went on to train at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Hollie told the show's spin-off programme The Daily Drop she has lost nearly a stone after living on a diet of mostly rice and beans - and said she misses the camp already.

Hollie said: “I’m just trying to soak it all in. I’m really sad that I’m out, but I’m really happy to be here.”

Hollie took part in various trials and challenges to win food for the camp Credit: I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Hollie added: “I miss being there. I woke up this morning and still thought I was actuallythere. Two weeks is a long time but I still wish I was there.”

On the rice and beans diet, she said: “I’ve currently lost nearly a stone so I’m actually reallyhappy. I also kind of feel bad as I feel like I’ve lost a bit of muscle mass, too.”

Asked who the first person she read a text from was, Hollie said: “I didn’t read any texts. Ijust FaceTimed my boyfriend straight away. And then mum and dad after.”

Asked which campmate she thought of first after leaving, Hollie said: “Vernon- he’s just sowonderful and we got on so well. Our friendship blossomed throughout the two weeks. Hehad a special place in my heart.”

Hollie's parents spoke to ITV Wales whilst she was still in the camp - and spoke of their pride.

"We didn't want her to put a show on", her mother Jill said. "We just wanted her to be our Hollie that we love and I think everyone will love."

Discussing her disability, she said: "When she was going into 'I'm a Celeb' she said 'Mum - I just don't want anyone to stop me doing any trials. I'll give it my best, I might do things a little differently but I'm going to go for it."

"I think she wanted to show that it's her ability not her disability that defines her."