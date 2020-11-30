Three further deaths with coronavirus and 802 new cases reported in Wales

There have been three further deaths with coronavirus in Wales, taking the total to 2,540.

Public Health Wales also reported 802 new cases of the virus, meaning that the total since the start of the pandemic now stands at 80,342.

The figures also showed that there had been 12,669 tests carried out within the 24-hour period showing a positivity rate of 6.3%.

It comes as Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford laid out new plans for the hospitality sector as the R rate in Wales continued to rise.

Mr Drakeford told pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes that they would need to close by 6PM from Friday saying that there was evidence to suggest that more restrictions were needed on the sector.

First Minister Mark Drakeford made the announcement at a Welsh Government press conference on Monday. Credit: Welsh Government.

"When people meet together in a hospitality setting, you're not just having a glancing encounter with somebody as you do if you're going around a supermarket," he said.

And he added: "You're sitting together with people for a significant period of time, and the evidence I'm afraid is just there."

"It's a matter of deep regret because of all the work the sector has done and the people who work in it."

Dr Giri Shankar of Public Health Wales urged people to follow rules to help prevent further spread of the virus.

"The Welsh Government have today introduced restrictions for the hospitality sector from Friday 6 December ahead of Christmas period, in order to reduce the opportunities for the virus to spread in our communities and to keep people safe," he said.

“Public Health Wales strongly urges everyone to follow these rules, to avoid transmission of Coronavirus and to protect everyone in our communities, including the most vulnerable.