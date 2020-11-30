Tighter restrictions on hospitality sector expected to be laid out on Monday

Further details around tougher coronavirus restrictions on Wales' hospitality sector are expected to be revealed on Monday afternoon.

First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed on Friday that pubs, bars and restaurants would face tightened restrictions in the lead-up to Christmas, with the new rules to come into force from Friday.

The measures are expected to be laid out at Monday's Welsh government briefing and include a package of financial support for the hospitality sector.

Cinemas, bowling alleys and other indoor entertainment venues will close but non-essential retail, hairdressers, gyms and leisure centres are expected to remain open.

Over the weekend, the First Minister said that there was 'hope on the horizon' but stressed the importance of a continued, concerted effort to keep people safe.

Public Health Wales data published on Sunday revealed there were 16 suspected covid-19 deaths and 1004 new cases.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said PHW was supportive of the tightened restrictions.

He said: “Public Health Wales welcomes the decision of the Welsh Government to introduce restrictions on indoor venues ahead of Christmas period, in order to reduce the opportunities for the virus to spread in our communities and to keep people safe.

“We await details of Welsh Government’s deliberations on any further restrictions.

“We understand that people will want to do their Christmas shopping at this time of year.

"We would suggest to try to visit shops during off-peak times, to always maintain social distancing and to wear a face covering if you can. Options such as ‘click and collect’ or online purchasing may also be something to consider."

Read more: