UK Prime Minister to make medicines funding announcement on North Wales visit

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to make a £20m funding announcement for medicines manufacturing on Monday during a visit to North Wales.

The Medicines and Diagnostic Manufacturing Transformation Fund will seek to boost the manufacture of medicines in Wales, Scotland and England.

It will also aim to improve domestic medicine supply chains.

Mr Johnson said: "This new £20m fund will significantly increase the capacity and resilience of our medicines and diagnostics manufacturing supply chains and equip us to fight future health crises.

"Throughout the pandemic we have seen a coming together of British scientific industry and innovation and this new fund will enhance the UK's manufacturing capabilities even further."

Boris Johnson pictured on a recent visit to the Porton Down science park Credit: PA Images

The multi-year fund will have an initial pot of £20m, which will be available from next year.

Eligible medicine manufacturing companies will be able to apply for funding for help with their capital costs.

The funding forms part of the Chancellor's 2021/22 Spending Review.

The government said more information would be made available in the coming months.

