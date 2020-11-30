Welsh police to ramp up breath testing in December

Police in Wales are to increase the numbers of breath tests they conduct on motorists over December.

Drivers in Wales are now being warned they are far more likely to be tested in December than other months.

Last December 322 drivers were arrested for failing breath tests, the highest police force figure outside of London's Metropolitan Police.

Home Office data also shows that police stopped 7,345 motorists across Wales last December.

North Wales led the way with 3,964 tests; higher than any Police force in England.

Hunter Abbott, managing director of AlcoSense, said: "We won’t be going to Christmas parties this year, but the increase in at-home drinking means people may get behind the wheel the next morning with alcohol still in their system".

He added: "One in five drink drive convictions are in the morning.

"Even a small amount of alcohol slows reaction time, inhibits judgement and reduces concentration – increasing the likelihood of an accident”.