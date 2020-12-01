A further 23 more people have died with coronavirus, taking the death toll to 2,563, as health officials warn cases are rising in most parts of Wales.

677 new cases were also confirmed on Tuesday - the vast majority were in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board area.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director at Public Health Wales, said the rise in cases is reversing the ''downward trend'' following the firebreak.

“It is now clear from the data that the Coronavirus cases are rising in most parts of Wales, reversing the downward trend we had observed as a result of the fire break.''

The Welsh Government introduced new restrictions for the hospitality business in the hope of reducing the spread of the virus over the busy festive period.

Pubs, restaurants, and cafes will have to close by 6pm from Friday December 4. They have been banned from serving alcohol but can do deliveries and takeaways after 6pm.

Pub owners say the restrictions leading up to Christmas will 'devastate' them. Credit: PA

Pub owners have told ITV News the new measures will 'devastate' their business.

It comes as figures show Covid-19 cases are continuing to rise in Wales, despite a 17-day firebreak to curb the spread.

The biggest rises are in Torfaen, Newport and Ceredigion; with cases climbing in 16 of Wales' 22 local authority areas.

The figures, for the seven days to November 26, are based on tests carried out in NHS Wales laboratories and those conducted on Welsh residents processed in commercial laboratories.