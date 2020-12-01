Covid cases rising in most parts of Wales

Covid-19 cases are continuing to rise in most parts of Wales.

Latest figures show the biggest rises are in Torfaen, Newport and Ceredigion; with cases climbing in 16 of Wales' 22 local authority areas.

The figures, for the seven days to November 26, are based on tests carried out in NHS Wales laboratories and those conducted on Welsh residents processed in commercial laboratories.

They show that the number of new cases per 100,000 people in Torfaen has risen sharply week-on-week from 213.9 to 456.6 - the highest in Wales - while in Newport the rate has increased from 233.4 to 336.8.

In Ceredigion, the rate is up from 100.4 to 170.6.

Tough restrictions imposed in various areas of Wales during September and October, followed by a 17-day nationwide "firebreak" lockdown that ended on November 7, did have some impact in driving down case rates.

However, in the last two weeks the numbers have started to climb again.

Only six areas have recorded a week-on-week fall, the biggest drop being in Flintshire, where the rate is down from 158.9 to 101.2.

Conwy has the lowest rate of infection in Wales.

On Monday, stricter new measures for the hospitality sector were introduced to try and curb rising infection rates.

From Friday pubs, bars and restaurants will have to close at 6pm and will not be allowed to serve alcohol.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said there was evidence supporting the move to tighten restrictions on the hospitality sector.

He said: "When people meet together in a hospitality setting, you're not just having a glancing encounter with somebody as you do if you're going around a supermarket.

"You're sitting together with people for a significant period of time, and the evidence I'm afraid is just there."

"It's a matter of deep regret because of all the work the sector has done and the people who work in it."

Read more: