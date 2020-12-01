The university student who ran 270km dressed as a unicorn for charity

A university student has said that he is "physically in pieces" but "mentally great" as he raised over £1,700 for charity after running over 270km in a month whilst dressed as a pink unicorn.

Alex Line originally was going to start running on November 1 to raise awareness for cancer and mental health charities, but was encouraged by his friends to turn it into a fundraiser for a charity that means a lot to him.

The 19-year-old made the decision to raise money for Sue Ryder after they supported his friend's mum throughout her four year battle with breast cancer.

After running the equivalent of ten marathons in 30 days the Cardiff University student has explained what made him start the challenge and reveals the reason he dressed as a mythical creature for the duration.

Alex Line with his housemates who accompanied him on some of his daily runs.

"I wanted to get something bright and pink and I wanted something funny and mad so a unicorn just fit perfectly," Alex explained.

"I wanted people to have a laugh about it and add something to their day and I think it cheered some people up.

"It was more about getting something that people couldn't miss and I think younger people particularly enjoyed it."

Alex has had huge support during his running challenge, with a number of his housemates and friends joining him socially-distanced for his daily exercise.

The second-year chemistry student has raised £1,740 from over 180 different donors since fundraising started at the beginning of the month, something he said he is "very grateful" for.

Everyone who has helped, supported or contacted me deserve the credit. Alex Line

"I just want to say a massive thank you to anyone who has donated or contacted me personally," he continued.

"I was really wary about asking for money at the moment because of the pandemic but those people doing what they can has really supported me and shows that they are caring about it."

Photos from throughout the challenge can be found on Alex's running page.

All of the money raised from the challenge is going to bereavement support charity Sue Ryder, a cause that means a lot to Alex and his close friends.

"The motivation was that one of my best mates lost their mum to breast cancer and so it is in support of him and his family," he said.

"Seeing my friend go through the highs and the lows and it was Sue Ryder that helped his mum and the family throughout the journey.

"It is just good to be able to do something for that and to help support that charity because they do fantastic work, it is great really."

270km Alex revealed that he ran over 270km, averaging between five and fifteen kilometres daily.

One thing that surprised Alex throughout his challenge was the number of messages he received online from people he knew and from some he had never met before, especially during the last stages where he ran four half marathons in four days.

He would regularly wake up to good luck notes and messages from people who have been fighting their own battles with cancer or their personal mental health.

"I received over 120 messages from people on social media about the running, they were people I knew and some I had never met before," he explained.

"I think that shows that it worked in the way I wanted it to, I wanted to get people talking and raise awareness and hopefully it has done that. I have been really moved by it which is good thing."

Alex joked that he thinks he has caused "lasting damage" to his body over recent months.

It isn't the first time that Alex has put himself out of his comfort zone to support a worthwhile cause. In the early months of the coronavirus pandemic he ran 574km in thirty days to raise money for the NHS.

When speaking about what is next, the student responded with a "lie down" and "plenty of food".

"I think I am going to have a lot of rest, I have lost about 9kg since I started the run at the beginning of the month," he said.

"I like to put my motivation in to something and I am sure there will be a time over the coming months that I can continue supporting the NHS or another cause.

"I have probably ruined my body for life but what it has given me and others is worth a lot more than the physical pain."