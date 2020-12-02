51 further coronavirus deaths and 1,480 new cases recorded in Wales

There has been 51 further deaths with coronavirus reported in Wales.

The figures, released by Public Health Wales, show that the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the country now stands at 2,614.

There were also 1,480 new cases of the virus recorded, a large increase from the 667 reported on Tuesday, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 82,489.

The infection rate across Wales as a whole now stands at 227.9 per 100,000 people based on the seven days up to November 29.

Dr Giri Shankar of Public Health Wales said that the latest figures indicate that the infection rate and the number of cases is rising in most parts of the country.

"It is now clear from the data that the Coronavirus cases are rising in most parts of Wales, reversing the downward trend we had observed as a result of the fire break," he said.

“The Welsh Government have introduced restrictions for the hospitality sector from Friday 4 December ahead of Christmas period, in order to reduce the opportunities for the virus to spread in our communities and to keep people safe."

“Public Health Wales strongly urges everyone to follow these rules, to avoid transmission of Coronavirus and to protect everyone in our communities, including the most vulnerable."

It comes as the Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton, said that there will only be "relatively small amounts" of the coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks.

The first batch the UK is expecting to receive will be 800,000 doses, translating to 40,000 for Wales.

"We are ready to start vaccinating as soon as we receive the first supply of the vaccine," he said in a Welsh Government press conference on Wednesday.

"We have tested our plans. These are not without challenges, as one of the vaccines must be stored at ultra-low temperatures.

"We are training healthcare staff to give people the jab and we can finalise the legal frameworks so the vaccine can be given to people.

"The UK Government has pre-ordered tens of millions of doses of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines and Wales will receive a population share.

"Both of these vaccines require two doses to be effective. They must be given four weeks apart."