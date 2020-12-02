The boss of Welsh supermarket chain, Iceland, has pledged to support rollout of the newly approved Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine with their "cold chain logistics".

Richard Walker said on Twitter that he had already told the UK Prime Minister that, "if helpful", the supermarket - known for their frozen goods - was offering their support.

The UK is the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for use. It needs to be stored at around -70℃ and to be administered in two doses, several weeks apart.

Wales' Chief Medical Officer, Dr Frank Atherton, said there were "particular challenges" around the vaccine because of the need for it to be stored at such a low temperature.

Dr Gill Richardson, co-chair of the Covid-19 Vaccine Programme Board, told a Welsh Government press conference that they are looking at developing "a mobile model" so that the vaccine can be taken to some of the most vulnerable people - like care home residents.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething stressed that while the Pfizer vaccine is good news, if the Oxford vaccine is approved - this will be the real game changer. That vaccine will have fewer logistical issues as it does not need to be stored at the same extreme temperature.

Dr Atherton said the Pfizer vaccine would initially be delivered at a "small number of sites" in Wales.

"There are, of course, other vaccines in the pipeline, the Oxford vaccine for example, which doesn't have such stringent requirements around temperatures management and control," he said.

"As that comes online, as we hope, that will give us further ability to work our way through those priority lists.

"I can't give you an exact date or a timeframe but we are working through that process as quickly as we can."

The first vaccines are expected to be administered next week but Dr Atherton stressed there will only be ''relatively small amounts'' of the vaccine initially.

The first batch the UK is expecting to receive will be 800,000 doses, translating to 40,000 for Wales. That is enough for 20,000 people.