First Minister Mark Drakeford banned from over 100 Welsh pubs

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has been banned from over 100 pubs in the country after he announced the latest restrictions for the hospitality sector on Monday.

The West Conwy Pubwatch group published an open letter saying that the minister was banned for his "anti-social behaviour" relating to the damage the new restrictions will cause to businesses.

Mr Drakeford confirmed the new regulations for Wales earlier this week, they include a ban on selling alcohol and a 6pm close time for all venues in the sector from Friday.

Mr Drakeford made the announcement at a Welsh Goverment press conference on Monday. Credit: Welsh Government.

The sector has reacted angrily to the new rules with the same restrictions in place in all areas of the country despite varying levels of coronavirus transmission.

Figures across Wales in the lead up to the announcement shows that Conwy was much lower than the rest of the country in terms of the number of cases and the re-infection rate.

Between 20 and 26 November, Wales as a whole had 211.3 cases per 100,000 whilst Conwy County had 19.6 cases. On Sunday, Conwy County had a rate of 6 per 100,000.

In the open letter from the group they said: "The licensees of the West Conwy Pubwatch have jointly decided that in order to discharge their duty as referred to above they are exercising their right not to allow you entry to their premises."

"Should you attempt to ignore this notice and enter any of the licensed premises listed on our website the assistance of police will be sought, if necessary to eject you from the premises and an extra six months will be added to your ban.

"This ban is effective from the date of this letter and will remain in force until the 30th of May 2022 or until your review which will be at our meeting in the first week of August 2021."

Another letter was also written to the First Minister where the group informed him that thousands of jobs had been put at risk because of the latest restrictions.

Brains, Wales' largest brewery, announced that it was closing more than 100 of its pubs until further notice from Friday to protect its "long term future".

Tom Stainer, chief executive of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), said the measures would 'devastate' the sector over what would have been an incredibly busy period.

The Welsh Government has declined to comment on the ban.