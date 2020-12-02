Wild goats living in Gwynedd are being put at risk because of rubbish left after illegal raves, according to a group of volunteer litter pickers.

The Friends of Dinorwic said an old machinery shed at the former slate quarry near Llanberis is now being used for parties that not only break coronavirus rules, but also leave a mess of beer cans, broken glass and plastic bags.

The shed is also used by feral goats for shelter, leaving the volunteer group concerned that the animals will eat something they should not.

Volunteers often clear the area of rubbish but they are worried the number of illegal parties has increased due to coronavirus restrictions. They are urging people to have more respect for local wildlife.

Photos show the goats using the shed while surrounded by rubbish.

One of the litter pickers said they are worried the goats could be harmed as a result of the litter.

Amanda Ward, who is 60 years old and from nearby Llanberis, explained: "The goats could eat the rubbish or step on something, causing injury or worse.

"All kinds of things are strewn across the floor, from empty bottles and beer cans to plastic bags and broken glass."

Now part of the National Museum of Wales, the vast, 700-acre slate quarry in Gwynedd closed in 1969.

Since then, it has been home to the area's wild goats. According to Amanda, their main shelter is a former machinery shed that is one of the few to retain its roof.

She claims at times up to half-a-dozen goats can be found taking refuge in the building and, in recent days, one has been been using the shed as a place to recover after falling and hurting itself.

Once the second largest slate quarry in the world, the Dinorwic Quarry and its buildings are now part of the National Museum of Wales.

One weekend, Amanda issued a Facebook appeal for volunteers to clean out the shed.

"Before we arranged anything, an amazing young mum and her children went up and cleared the litter," she said.

"Together they filled 11 bin bags with rubbish."

Amanda wants people to show more respect for the historic site and the area's wildlife.

She said now they know it is happening, the litter picking group "will continue to check and clean up any mess left by these selfish youngsters who show no respect to wildlife or our culture."

Rob Taylor, manager of the North Wales Police rural crime team, urged everyone to abide by the Covid-19 rules and to respect the environment.

"We would remind people not to be irresponsible and to consider the impact of their behaviour on local communities," he said.