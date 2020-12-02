When will the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine be available in Wales?

A Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for use in the UK, but when will the vaccine be available in Wales?

It has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK.

The First Minister Mark Drakeford, said the news is a ''small glimmer of light'' at the end of ''a long and dark tunnel,'' but also urged people to continue following measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK is the first country in the world to have a clinically approved vaccine for supply."

Special storage containers will be used to ship the vaccine, with GPS trackers to remotely monitor its temperature. While Pfizer has designed a suitcase-sized container that will keep the doses at ultra-low temperatures for up to 10 days using dry ice.

Vaccines are among the most 'scrutinised' medical interventions in the world. Credit: PA

How many doses will be available in Wales?

The UK has ordered 40m doses - enough to vaccinate 20m people, with two shots each and it is understood that around 10m doses should be available across the UK.

Wales will get its allocation based on population, but Dr Frank Atherton, the Chief Medical Officer for Wales said there will only be ''relatively small amounts'' of the vaccine at first.

Credit: PA

When will it be available in Wales?

The vaccine is safe for rollout and vaccinations will be ready in a ''matter of days'' the Chief Medical Officer for Wales has said.

A full announcement around the timetable for roll-out in Wales will follow in the next few days.

There are still a number of stages which need to happen before the vaccine reaches those in highest need and is ready for use, but this process is expected to happen over the next week.

Dr Gill Richardson, who is a senior adviser to the Chief Medical Officer and the Welsh Government vaccine lead, says the Welsh Government will need to ensure the vaccine is physically in Wales and staff are trained and ensure safety protocols are in place.

People will then be invited to take the vaccination.

Who will get the vaccine?

The vaccine - which needs to be administered in two doses - will initially be prioritised and available for those aged 80 and over, care home staff and residents and those working within health and social care.

They will be invited to designated centres to get immunised as it needs to be be stored at around -70C and used on site. The centres have already been decided by Health Boards and are in the process of being stood-up.

As further supplies become available, other groups will be offered the vaccine, based on risk of serious complications and deaths.

They will receive an invitation from their employer or Health Board through NHS systems. People are urged to wait to be invited and not ask their pharmacist or GP.

First Minister Mark Drakeford Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

It has come as welcome news in Wales.

The Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, said the hope is to vaccinate as many eligible people as ''swiftly and safely'' as possible in the hope to return to normality.

''It is with great anticipation that we welcome the news that vaccines are now beginning to become available, to save lives, protect the clinically vulnerable and enable us to begin to return to normality.''

Leader of the WLGA, Councillor Andrew Morgan Council said local authorities ''stand ready'' to support he NHS and Local Health boards to deliver the mass vaccination plans as quickly as possible.

''Todays news that the first Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the U.K. could well be the day we look back at as the day we turned a corner in the fight against a virus that has killed so many and has led to such huge impact on everyone’s everyday life.''

Andrew RT Davies MS, the Shadow Minister for Health, said it was ''positive news.''