24 further deaths with coronavirus and 1,473 new cases reported in Wales

A further 24 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Wales taking the total to 2,638.

The latest figures also show that there have been 1,473 new cases of coronavirus recorded in the country.

Public Health Wales also reported that there had been 14,212 new tests carried out within the latest 24-hour period.

There have now been more than 1,500,000 tests in Wales since the start of the pandemic.

It comes as the Welsh Government announced new travel restrictions following the conclusion of England's national lockdown on December 2.

Travel between Wales and areas in England in tier one or two will be allowed from Friday at 6pm, travel to areas in tier three in England is still prohibited.

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the changes on Thursday.

First Minister mark Drakeford said: "There will be no restrictions on travel within Wales but we need to have some restrictions on travel across the border to those parts of the UK where infection rates are high to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We are also advising people in Wales not to travel into those parts of England and Scotland where the infection rate is lower, to help prevent them taking coronavirus with them.

"Coronavirus doesn’t respect borders – we all have a part to play in keeping Wales and the UK safe. Please think carefully about where you are going and what you are doing. This virus thrives wherever we come together with others."