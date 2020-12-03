Cardiff Airport will become a new base for European budget airline, Wizz Air, creating at least 40 new jobs.

The Welsh site will be the companies fourth base in the UK and will provide routes to nine destinations.

Welsh economy and transport minister, Ken Skates welcomed the news, calling it "a positive step that will help Cardiff Airport emerge from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic".

The aerospace, tourism and travel industries have been severely affected by the pandemic as fewer people travel abroad. Earlier this year, British Airways announced that 400 jobs were at risk in south Wales because of the pandemic.

The collapse of Flybe near the beginning of this year meant all their flights to and from Cardiff Airport were cancelled.

Cardiff Airport will be the budget airline's fourth UK base, after London Luton, Gatwick and Doncaster Sheffield. Credit: ITV Wales

The new routes from Cardiff Airport will include flights to destinations like Alicante, Faro and Tenerife. There will also be summer routes to Corfu and Palme de Mallorca and winter services to Lanzarote and Sharm El Sheikh.

Owain Jones, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: "Today’s expansion into Wales brings increased connectivity to the region,"

"With the launch of 47 new routes from the UK this year alone, we’re making sure that passengers can make up for lost time in creating amazing travel memories.”

The airline said while 40 new jobs will be directly created as a result of the move, 250 jobs will also be indirectly generated.

The interim CEO of Cardiff Airport said this was "fantastic news" and an "exciting opportunity for Wales". Spencer Birns said this will expand customer choice and help people who "are craving a well-deserved holiday after such a challenging year".

The minister for transport and economy Ken said the new base will help support the airport through the pandemic and bring benefits to passengers too.