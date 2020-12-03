Council admits their 'not dead' Christmas tree is not looking 'healthy'

A new “vandal-proof” Christmas tree planted by a council in Flintshire will remain unlit and unadorned this year - as it’s not quite up to scratch.Connah’s Quay Town Council admitted its showpiece tree near the town’s High Street had “not fared well” this year.Its needles have turned brown and begun to drop, prompting locals to commend the council for going green and “recycling last year’s dead tree”.In an online statement, the council insisted the tree was “not dead” but accepted that it “does not look healthy”.The rooted tree was planted in response to a series of vandalism incidents in previous years.

In 2017 the town council bought a modern-looking wigwam-style tree costing £300 – but within days it had been destroyed.After a replacement tree was donated, its lights were twice ripped down, prompting councillors to switch off the lights before Christmas.In a change of strategy, the town council ordered in a rooted tree for planting near the library last winter.It was supplied by Flintshire County Council as part of a wider tree planting project.“Due to the vandalism in previous years, it was hoped that a rooted tree would be safer, and also kinder to the environment,” said the town council.Social media users have condemned the annual Christmas tree “shame” in Flintshire’s biggest town.However, some residents applauded town councillors for doing what they can in trying circumstances.Usually the tree would be the focus of carol singing and school visits but the covid crisis has caused the cancellation of all festive activities this year.In the meantime, the council has attempted to revive its forlorn-looking tree with fertiliser.“In time we hope it will thrive to become a focal point of positivity at Christmas,” said the council.The tree will not be lit this year but the council has pledged to “look at other options”.It will also consider longer-term solutions based on public feedback.