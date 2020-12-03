Credit: ITV/I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

The I'm A Celebrity campmates of 2020 are set to take on one of the most popular trials on Thursday's show, with the return of the 'Celebrity Cyclone'.

The trial is a regular feature in the show every series, with the last four campmates participating to try and win meals for the group.

The show is taking place at Gwrych Castle in Abergele this year, swapping from the Australian jungle for the first time in its history because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV announced that the castle would host the show in August of this year.

An official trailer of the trial was posted by the show on social media, with the backdrop looking slightly different to the sunnier, warmer climate of Australia.

The end of the I'm A Celebrity series is in sight for viewers with the winner expected to be announced in the final on Friday, but the celebrities will have to complete the cyclone before then.

The remaining celebrities taking on the trial are presenter Vernon Kay, actor Shane Richie, radio DJ Jordan North and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher.

The last four was decided after Olympic great Sir Mo Farah and dancer AJ Pritchard left the show in Wednesday's episode.

The penultimate episode of the series is due to air on Thursday on ITV at 9PM.

You can see the trailer for the trial here.

With the show taking place in north Wales this year there have been numerous references to the country.

The campmates fought for the chance to win Welsh cakes after one of the castle coin challenges and the famous Kiosk Kev being swapped for Kiosk Cledwyn.

The new setting has been liked by audiences and ITV Wales reporter Ellie Pitt got the chance to take a special look around the castle before the series started.

In Wednesday's episode a Welsh language song by Alffa was played during the opening credits of the show.