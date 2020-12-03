Police appeal for information after 11-year-old girl seriously injured in collision with car in Milford Haven
Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian, an 11-year-old girl, was seriously injured in a collision on Wednesday morning.
Dyfed-Powys Police said they were called out to the incident near a Tesco in Milford Haven at around 7:40am.
The incident involved a black VW Sharon and the girl, who has been taken to hospital.
Officers are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage that may help in the investigation. People with relevant information can contact Dyfed-Powys Police online or via phone.