Video report by ITV Wales journalist, Richard Morgan

Three of Wales' rugby league legends have been selected to be honoured with statues in Cardiff Bay.

The trio have been chosen as part of the 'One Team - One Race, Honouring the Cardiff Bay Rugby Codebreakers' campaign - launched in September to coincide with Sporting Heritage Day.

The three players are Billy Boston, Clive Sullivan and Gus Risman.

Both Boston and Sullivan grew their reputation in rugby union before crossing the divide into rugby league at English clubs, which were top performers at the time.

A campaign to honour the Cardiff Rugby Codebreakers was launched in early October, looking to fundraise for the statue for the greats who grew up within three miles of Cardiff Bay.

It is hoped that the statues will go on display in Cardiff Bay within the next two years.

Images celebrating the codebreakers' achievements were projected onto Cardiff Castle. Credit: Cardiff Council.

Who are the three players who will be honoured?

Billy Boston

Billy Boston was born in Butetown on August 6 1934. Now 86 years old, he was a winger for Wigan during his playing days.

He became the first black player to play for the Great Britain Lions and scored a total of 571 tries in 562 matches, second only to Brian Bevan in rugby league history.

He has statues in Wigan and at Wembley but until now has not been honoured in his hometown.

Clive Sullivan

Clive Sullivan was born on April 9 1943 in Cardiff. Later on in his life Sullivan became the first black man to captain Great Britain in any sport when he took the lead against France in two tests.

Playing most of his career in Hull, the winger became known for his try-scoring exploits. He still holds records for Hull, including most tries in a career (250) and most tries in a match when he scored seven against Doncaster in 1968.

Gus Risman

Augustus Risman was born in Butetown on March 21, 1911. He went on to play fullback for Salford over 400 times during a career spanning three decades.

Risman played rugby union during his school days but made the switch to rugby league after being offered a trial with the Salford Red Devils.

Sharon Dixon, Clive Sullivan's sister said when it was announced that her brother would be one of the three chosen to be honoured, "it was just wonderful, great news".

"Even now, he's still my inspiration because he always believed in me," she said.

"He always encouraged and supported, and he was just a wonderful man."

Sharon said her brother is still her "inspiration". Credit: ITV Wales

Wales Rugby League Chief Executive Gareth Kear said: "To have a project like this, honouring so many of the greatest Welsh rugby league players of the past, is just monumental. It is a watershed moment for us.

"In the north of England they all talk about Tiger Bay and the great players who went up to play rugby league from Cardiff. We need to reflect on our rich past and use it as a signpost for the future.

"It is not just about erecting a statue, this is a project that has at its heart education, sporting excellence and social justice."